Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Kansas City Chiefs:
Round 1 (No. 21 overall, from Patriots) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington : The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. K.C., which moves up here for McDuffie, lost Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency and clearly desired more corner help given all the offensive firepower that's migrated into the AFC West. Draft tracker
Round 1 (30) - George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue : Karlaftis could do a lot of damage breaking in on passing downs and augmenting a rush led by DE Frank Clark and DT Chris Jones. In two full seasons (2019, 2021) for the Boilermakers, Karlaftis compiled 13 sacks, 32 QB hits and 64 hurries. Maybe in a year, he's ready to replace Clark and his $21 million salary for 2023. Draft tracker
Round 2 (54, from Patriots) - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan : He's a quick, shifty type who can operate out wide or from the slot and broke an FBS-high 26 tackles last season. Moore also produces at a prodigious level (95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 TDs in 2021) and will have to do so as a pro given he'll be asked to help offset the loss of Tyreek Hill this season. Draft tracker
Round 2 (62) - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati : Kansas City continues to load up defensively, and the Bearcats star might inherit the unenviable task of replacing free agent Tyrann Mathieu. Like the Honey Badger, Cook lines up everywhere, but is especially good in coverage, breaking up nine passes in 2021. Draft tracker
Round 3 (103, special compensatory) - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin : An all-Big Ten performer who can get to the quarterback and running backs with aplomb. He had eight sacks and 18½ TFLs in 2021. Draft tracker
Round 4 (135) - Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
Round 5 (145, from Lions through Broncos and Seahawks) - Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
Round 7 (243, from Raiders through Patriots) - Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
Round 7 (251) - Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers
Round 7 (259, compensatory) - Nazeeh Johnson, S, Marshall
Kansas City Chiefs' last five top draft picks:
- 2021 (No. 58 overall): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
- 2020 (No. 32 overall): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- 2019 (No. 56 overall): Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
- 2018 (No. 46 overall): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
- 2017 (No. 10 overall): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Comments / 0