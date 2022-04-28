Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

A detail view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet. Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Kansas City Chiefs:

Round 1 (No. 21 overall, from Patriots) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington : The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. K.C., which moves up here for McDuffie, lost Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency and clearly desired more corner help given all the offensive firepower that's migrated into the AFC West. Draft tracker

Round 1 (30) - George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue : Karlaftis could do a lot of damage breaking in on passing downs and augmenting a rush led by DE Frank Clark and DT Chris Jones. In two full seasons (2019, 2021) for the Boilermakers, Karlaftis compiled 13 sacks, 32 QB hits and 64 hurries. Maybe in a year, he's ready to replace Clark and his $21 million salary for 2023. Draft tracker

Round 2 (54, from Patriots) - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan : He's a quick, shifty type who can operate out wide or from the slot and broke an FBS-high 26 tackles last season. Moore also produces at a prodigious level (95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 TDs in 2021) and will have to do so as a pro given he'll be asked to help offset the loss of Tyreek Hill this season. Draft tracker

Round 2 (62) - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati : Kansas City continues to load up defensively, and the Bearcats star might inherit the unenviable task of replacing free agent Tyrann Mathieu. Like the Honey Badger, Cook lines up everywhere, but is especially good in coverage, breaking up nine passes in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 3 (103, special compensatory) - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin : An all-Big Ten performer who can get to the quarterback and running backs with aplomb. He had eight sacks and 18½ TFLs in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 4 (135) - Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

Round 5 (145, from Lions through Broncos and Seahawks) - Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

Round 7 (243, from Raiders through Patriots) - Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

Round 7 (251) - Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers

Round 7 (259, compensatory) - Nazeeh Johnson, S, Marshall

Kansas City Chiefs' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 58 overall): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

2020 (No. 32 overall): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

2019 (No. 56 overall): Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

2018 (No. 46 overall): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss

2017 (No. 10 overall): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections