ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZP289_0fNTTk6x00
A detail view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet. Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Kansas City Chiefs:

Round 1 (No. 21 overall, from Patriots) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington : The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. K.C., which moves up here for McDuffie, lost Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency and clearly desired more corner help given all the offensive firepower that's migrated into the AFC West. Draft tracker

Round 1 (30) - George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue : Karlaftis could do a lot of damage breaking in on passing downs and augmenting a rush led by DE Frank Clark and DT Chris Jones. In two full seasons (2019, 2021) for the Boilermakers, Karlaftis compiled 13 sacks, 32 QB hits and 64 hurries. Maybe in a year, he's ready to replace Clark and his $21 million salary for 2023. Draft tracker

Round 2 (54, from Patriots) - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan : He's a quick, shifty type who can operate out wide or from the slot and broke an FBS-high 26 tackles last season. Moore also produces at a prodigious level (95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 TDs in 2021) and will have to do so as a pro given he'll be asked to help offset the loss of Tyreek Hill this season. Draft tracker

Round 2 (62) - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati : Kansas City continues to load up defensively, and the Bearcats star might inherit the unenviable task of replacing free agent Tyrann Mathieu. Like the Honey Badger, Cook lines up everywhere, but is especially good in coverage, breaking up nine passes in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 3 (103, special compensatory) - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin : An all-Big Ten performer who can get to the quarterback and running backs with aplomb. He had eight sacks and 18½ TFLs in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 4 (135) - Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

Round 5 (145, from Lions through Broncos and Seahawks) - Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

Round 7 (243, from Raiders through Patriots) - Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

Round 7 (251) - Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers

Round 7 (259, compensatory) - Nazeeh Johnson, S, Marshall

Kansas City Chiefs' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 58 overall): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
  • 2020 (No. 32 overall): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
  • 2019 (No. 56 overall): Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
  • 2018 (No. 46 overall): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
  • 2017 (No. 10 overall): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bengals#Chargers#American Football#Usa Today Sports#The Kansas City Chiefs#Patriots#Cb#Round 1 Lrb 30#Purdue#De Frank Clark#Dt Chris Jones#Round 2 Lrb 54#Wr#Fbs#Tyreek Hill
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge

The 2022 NFL Draft is about to get underway from Las Vegas, Nevada. Longtime football reporter Laura Rutledge, who’s gone from covering college football to the National Football League for the Worldwide Leader, will be on the call for ABC and ESPN. Rutledge, a University of Florida graduate, is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

456K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy