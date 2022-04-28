Green Bay Packers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

A Green Bay Packers helmet. Duane Burleson, AP

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers:

Round 1 (No. 22 overall, from Raiders) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia : A versatile 'backer from that elite Bulldogs D, Travon Walker said that Quay Walker was the 'Dawg to look out for once he reached the pros. Quay Walker can line up off the ball, on the edge or even handle occasional slot duty. Look for him to settle in next to All-Pro LB De'Vondre Campbell on a Pack defense that should be formidable in 2022. Draft tracker

Round 1 (28) - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia : He'll reunite with Bulldogs teammate Quay Walker with the NFC North champs . Cat quick despite his 6-3, 304-pound build, Wyatt can operate in multiple fronts and roles. The Pack don't have quite the same depth, but a quartet of Wyatt, Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry ain't bad. Draft tracker

Round 2 (34, from Lions through Vikings) - Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State : The Pack leap up to this point by trading both of their second-rounders (Nos. 53 and 59) to the division rival Vikes. The Packers are renowned for striking gold with Round 2 wideouts, and Watson joins the ranks of recently departed Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Greg Jennings in that club. Watson won't replace Adams – who would? – but a 6-5, 208-pound target with 4.36 speed would be a dangerous option for QB Aaron Rodgers. Draft tracker

Round 3 (92) - Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA : A left tackle for the Bruins, the 6-5, 321-pounder either winds up at right tackle or guard for the Pack depending on where Pro Bowl Elgton Jenkins lands. Draft tracker

Round 4 (132) - Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

Round 4 (140, compensatory) - Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest

Round 5 (179, compensatory, from Colts through Broncos) - Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

Round 7 (228, from Bears through Texans) - Tariq Carpenter, LB/S, Georgia Tech

Round 7 (234, from Browns through Lions and Broncos) - Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami (Fla.)

Round 7 (249) - Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Round 7 (258, compensatory) - Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

Green Bay Packers' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 29 overall): Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

2020 (No. 26 overall): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

2019 (No. 12 overall): Rashan Gary, LB, Michigan

2018 (No. 18 overall): Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

2017 (No. 33 overall): Kevin King, CB, Washington

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections