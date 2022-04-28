Green Bay Packers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers:
Round 1 (No. 22 overall, from Raiders) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia : A versatile 'backer from that elite Bulldogs D, Travon Walker said that Quay Walker was the 'Dawg to look out for once he reached the pros. Quay Walker can line up off the ball, on the edge or even handle occasional slot duty. Look for him to settle in next to All-Pro LB De'Vondre Campbell on a Pack defense that should be formidable in 2022. Draft tracker
Round 1 (28) - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia : He'll reunite with Bulldogs teammate Quay Walker with the NFC North champs . Cat quick despite his 6-3, 304-pound build, Wyatt can operate in multiple fronts and roles. The Pack don't have quite the same depth, but a quartet of Wyatt, Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry ain't bad. Draft tracker
Round 2 (34, from Lions through Vikings) - Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State : The Pack leap up to this point by trading both of their second-rounders (Nos. 53 and 59) to the division rival Vikes. The Packers are renowned for striking gold with Round 2 wideouts, and Watson joins the ranks of recently departed Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Greg Jennings in that club. Watson won't replace Adams – who would? – but a 6-5, 208-pound target with 4.36 speed would be a dangerous option for QB Aaron Rodgers. Draft tracker
Round 3 (92) - Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA : A left tackle for the Bruins, the 6-5, 321-pounder either winds up at right tackle or guard for the Pack depending on where Pro Bowl Elgton Jenkins lands. Draft tracker
Round 4 (132) - Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
Round 4 (140, compensatory) - Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest
Round 5 (179, compensatory, from Colts through Broncos) - Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina
Round 7 (228, from Bears through Texans) - Tariq Carpenter, LB/S, Georgia Tech
Round 7 (234, from Browns through Lions and Broncos) - Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami (Fla.)
Round 7 (249) - Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
Round 7 (258, compensatory) - Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
Green Bay Packers' last five top draft picks:
- 2021 (No. 29 overall): Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
- 2020 (No. 26 overall): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- 2019 (No. 12 overall): Rashan Gary, LB, Michigan
- 2018 (No. 18 overall): Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- 2017 (No. 33 overall): Kevin King, CB, Washington
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Comments / 0