Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Raiders:
Round 3 (No. 90 overall, from Titans) - Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis : Lots of glitz on the Las Vegas offense following the acquisition of WR Davante Adams. But the Silver and Black really needed to enhance the protection in front of QB Derek Carr, who was sacked 40 times in 2021, second most of his career. Draft tracker
Round 4 (122, from Colts through Vikings) - Zamir White, RB, Georgia
Round 4 (126, from Raiders through Vikings) - Neil Farrell, Jr., DT, LSU
Round 5 (175, from Rams) - Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
Round 7 (238, from Dolphins through Rams) - Thayer Munford, OG, Ohio State
Round 7 (250, from 49ers through Broncos and Vikings) - Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA
Las Vegas Raiders' last five top draft picks:
- 2021 (No. 17 overall): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
- 2020 (No. 12 overall): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- 2019 (No. 4 overall): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
- 2018 (No. 15 overall): Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
- 2017 (No. 24 overall): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
