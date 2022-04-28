ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

 2 days ago
A general view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet. Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings:

Round 1 (No. 32 overall, from Rams through Lions) - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia : So a first round that began with a Bulldogs defender also ends with one. A 6-2, 200-pounder with sub-4.4 speed, Cine is an enforcer in the deep half. But he can also operate near the line or cover from the slot. He and Harrison Smith ought to be a formidable safety duo for a Minnesota team that's been betrayed by its defense in recent seasons. Draft tracker

Round 2 (No. 42 overall, from Commanders through Colts) - Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson : The Vikes, who took Georgia S Lewis Cine at the end of Round 1, continue refitting their secondary with a talented corner who gets to learn the ropes from veteran Patrick Peterson. Draft tracker

Round 2 (59, from Packers) - Ed Ingram, OG, LSU : A fixture at left guard for the Tigers, pass protection is his bread and butter. QB Kirk Cousins approves. Draft tracker

Round 3 (66, from Lions) - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma : Undersized, but moves well and could cover some ground alongside Eric Kendricks. Draft tracker

Round 4 (118, from Browns) - Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

Round 5 (165, from Raiders) - Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota

Round 5 (169, from Titans through Raiders) - Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Round 6 (184, from Jets) - Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

Round 6 (191, from Ravens through Chiefs)

Round 7 (227, from Panthers through Raiders)

Minnesota Vikings' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 23 overall): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
  • 2020 (No. 22 overall): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  • 2019 (No. 18 overall): Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
  • 2018 (No. 30 overall): Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
  • 2017 (No. 41 overall): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

