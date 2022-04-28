ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

New England Patriots helmet. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots:

Round 1 (No. 29 overall, from 49ers through Dolphins and Chiefs) - Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga : A highly competitive interior lineman who distinguished himself at the Senior Bowl, he probably takes over at right guard following the trade of Shaq Mason. Strange only allowed one sack over the past three seasons. Draft tracker

Round 2 (50, from Dolphins through Chiefs) - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor : The 4.28 speed of the 6-2, 181-pounder pretty much says it all. Thornton averaged 15.7 yards over the course of his 143 receptions with the Bears. He should loosen up defenses for a passing game that's otherwise overloaded with No. 2 receivers. Good chance Thornton's arrival means the end of the road for former first-rounder N'Keal Harry. Draft tracker

Round 3 (85) - Marcus Jones, CB, Houston : He plays some corner ... and some receiver ... and some special teams. Optimal Patriot, though the starting job left behind by J.C. Jackson means Jones should probably focus on his day job first. A thief himself, Jones pilfered five passes last season. Draft tracker

Round 4 (121, from Dolphins through Chiefs) - Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

Round 4 (127) - Pierre Strong, Jr., RB, South Dakota State

Round 4 (137, from Rams through Texans and Panthers) - Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Round 6 (183, from Patriots) - Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

Round 6 (200) - Sam Roberts, DT, Northwest Missouri State

Round 6 (210, from Rams) - Chasen Hines, OG, LSU

Round 7 (245, from Cowboys through Texans) - Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

New England Patriots' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 15 overall): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
  • 2020 (No. 37 overall): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
  • 2019 (No. 32 overall): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
  • 2018 (No. 23 overall): Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia
  • 2017 (No. 83 overall): Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New England Patriots draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

