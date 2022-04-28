ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions:

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan : He’s the No. 1 overall player on many draft boards even if he might not have the ceiling of Walker. But Hutchinson is closer to a finished product , the All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist setting a Wolverines single-season record with 14 sacks in 2021 while also posting 51 hurries. Hutchinson, who has a non-stop motor, was also a two-time team captain in Ann Arbor – and should help establish the kind of culture coach Dan Campbell and the Lions are seeking. Draft tracker

Round 1 (12, from Vikings) - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama : Detroit moves up by flipping the 32nd pick to the division rival Vikes in order to upgrade their receiving corps with Williams, who might well have been this draft's No. 1 wideout had he not torn an ACL in the Tide's national championship game loss to Georgia. Williams and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught 90 passes as a rookie in 2021, suddenly give QB Jared Goff a nifty tandem of targets to mix in with Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson. Draft tracker

Round 2 (46, from Vikings) - Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky : A three-time team captain who can move up and down a line that needs more bodies despite the acquisition of Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit's 30 sacks were the third-fewest in the NFL in 2021. A cancer survivor, Paschal should be another culture changer for a Detroit organization that appears pointed in the right direction. Draft tracker

Round 3 (97, compensatory) - Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois : Safety jobs up for grabs in Motown. Joseph picked off five passes for the Illini in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 5 (177, compensatory) - James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

Round 6 (188, from Seahawks through Jaguars and Eagles) - Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

Round 6 (217, compensatory) - James Houston, LB, Jackson State

Round 7 (237, from Saints through Eagles) - Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

Detroit Lions' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 7 overall): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
  • 2020 (No. 3 overall): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  • 2019 (No. 8 overall): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
  • 2018 (No. 20 overall): Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
  • 2017 (No. 21 overall): Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detroit Lions draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

