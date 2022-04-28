ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walthill, NE

Local casino gets new location… next door

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

WALTHILL, Neb. (KCAU) — The Lucky 77 Casino will be moving to a new location.

The Blackbird Bend Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony at the new location at 203 Main Street, just a few feet from their old location.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska as well as community members announced details of the casino’s new home as well.

The new building is a $1.6 million facility which will be located right across the street from the original casino.

“This is an exciting, long-awaited project,” said Brad Appleton, Chief Operating Officer for the Blackbird Bend Corporation. “The new Lucky 77 Casino will offer a more spacious gaming floor, a deli, a smoke shop, and other amenities. It will be a contemporary, comfortable gaming environment, and a nice community investment in Walthill—of which we’re proud to be part.”

Appleton added the new casino facility is expected to open later this year. Appleton also noted that the current casino has 12 employees and they expect to hire at least 4 more once the new building is completed.

KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Suspected Diesel Spill in Northwest Iowa Reached Silver Lake

(Spencer, IA) Crews have been working to clean up and investigate what appears to be a diesel spill at or near a state park in northwest Iowa. Trapper’s Bay State Park sits along the north shore of Silver Lake. Dickinson County Emergency Management director Mike Ehret says someone passing by noticed a shine on top of the water of Silver Lake and the smell of fuel. Responders brought in some equipment, including the county’s hazmat trailer to contain as much as they could in Trapper’s Bay and try and keep any more from getting into the bay itself. An official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the investigation isn’t done, but the spill may have happened when an above-ground storage tank was overfilled. Trapper’s Bay State Park was established in 1933 and has a picnic shelter that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPENCER, IA
WOWT

Suspects drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake

For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. In the past few weeks, several viewers who felt like they hit a dead-end contacted 6 On Your Side for help. Only on 6: Suspect found in hot tub near...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'We are so thin and run ragged': Iowa restaurant struggles to keep up with demand

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) — Jason Jasnous started his ownership of the Classic Deli in Brooklyn shortly before the pandemic. As with many business owners, it was a major setback no one could have predicted. But now that public places everywhere are seeing safety-related restrictions lessen, the challenges for the Jasnous’ are still just as strong.
BROOKLYN, IA
