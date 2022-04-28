Local casino gets new location… next door

WALTHILL, Neb. (KCAU) — The Lucky 77 Casino will be moving to a new location.

The Blackbird Bend Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony at the new location at 203 Main Street, just a few feet from their old location.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska as well as community members announced details of the casino’s new home as well.

The new building is a $1.6 million facility which will be located right across the street from the original casino.

“This is an exciting, long-awaited project,” said Brad Appleton, Chief Operating Officer for the Blackbird Bend Corporation. “The new Lucky 77 Casino will offer a more spacious gaming floor, a deli, a smoke shop, and other amenities. It will be a contemporary, comfortable gaming environment, and a nice community investment in Walthill—of which we’re proud to be part.”

Appleton added the new casino facility is expected to open later this year. Appleton also noted that the current casino has 12 employees and they expect to hire at least 4 more once the new building is completed.

