Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to hold drop off location for National Drug Takeback Day

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Saturday, April 30, 2022, marks National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. People are encouraged to get rid of unnecessary medication.

There are more than seventy places across the Mountain State to dispose of old bottles and do so in a safe and anonymous way. The West Virginia Attorney General’s office partnered with the DEA and law enforcement agencies across the state to make it possible.

Stephanie French is the event chair for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition. She says anyone in the home benefits from the disposal of unused medication

“Accidents happen with children, also our fur babies, they can get into things and chew on things, and human drugs are very harmful to animals.”

Stephanie French, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Event Chair

French adds it is also important for the elderly, as the presence of unused medication puts them at risk for attacks and break-ins. People can drop off their unwanted medication at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging building on Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

