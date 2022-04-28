Rise in food insecurity, need for volunteers

HUNDREDS of thousands of seniors qualify for monthly shipments of nutritious food through a little-known government program. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to supplement the diets of elder Americans below a certain income threshold. The program is administered by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and benefits 760,634...
Citizens and governments alike have taken a special interest in sustainability and climate change over the past few years. Emerging regulations — coupled with pressure from consumers — have pushed companies across the transportation industry to clean up their act, with many issuing public sustainability pledges. While the most common measures involve switching from diesel to electric vehicles or eliminating empty miles, there are unique opportunities for companies in the produce space to take their efforts one step further.
EUGENE, Ore.-- In a partnership with St. Vincent De Paul and Willamette Family, women's sober-living program called The Phoenix House opened its doors Friday. It's located on the 700 block of Highway 99 North in Eugene. "The Phoenix House is a culmination of series of efforts to try and find...
Strong support from women and their partners for companionship during labor and birth is being limited by inadequate hospital infrastructure, restrictive policies, work practices and mixed views from health providers, a new Burnet Institute study into pregnancy and childbirth services in Papua New Guinea (PNG) has revealed. The study, led...
MEDFORD, Ore-- It's been more than two months since Abbott Labs issued its recall of certain Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products, because of complaints of bacterial infections in four infants of which two possibly died from, and parents still struggling. Several stores across Medford on Thursday, including Fred Meyers, Sherm's...
MEDFORD/PHOENIX, Ore. -- Rogue Valley's Habitat for Humanity effort is looking for its next set of occupants for new homes as survivors of the Almeda Fire. Habitat for Humanity/Rogue Valley (HHRV) says it is now accepting applications for Phase 2 of its Almeda Home Ownership Program. HHRV says it plans...
Gold Hill - Today Hearts with a Mission hosted their seventh annual Homeless 2 Hopeful Superhero Run at Valley of the Rogue State Park. The event raised awareness and supported at-risk youth and families in need in Jackson, Josephine, Lincoln, and Klamath Counties. More than 350 people attended this year’s...
Comments / 0