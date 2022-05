COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, a Cayce police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest. Some of his fellow officers were with him when he lost his life. In Kershaw County this morning, deputies saw a man take his life right in front of them. And yesterday, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their young deputies who died from cancer.

CAYCE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO