Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate deadly rush-hour shooting; search for suspect continues

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 2 days ago

Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD releases new details in ‘brazen’ deadly shooting at a busy intersection along Charleston and Decatur. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after one man in his 20’s was killed in the middle of the street during rush hour.

The incident took place near the intersection of Charleston and Decatur on Thursday just before 4 p.m.

Police say the victim and another man arrived at a CVS drug store and parked at the rear of the business.

The victim exited the car and appeared to meet up with another man who arrived in a separate car.

At some point, the victim was leaning inside the driver-side window of the car and then there was an altercation between the driver and the victim.

Homicide investigation Decatur Charleston (KLAS)

The driver of the car started to drive away however the victim was still stuck inside the window of the car.

The victim was able to separate himself from the car and started to run away. The driver of the car then got out and started chasing the victim.

Police then say the victim tripped over the median and then ran away. That was when the suspect came up and shot the victim multiple times at the intersection.

Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro police urges any witnesses to come forward as the incident took place during rush hour.

“There were hundreds of vehicles near this intersection and it was a very brazen shooting that occurred in broad daylight,” Lt. Spencer said.

The victim was found injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Police shut down the intersection at Charleston and Decatur, Alpine and Brush, and Decatur and Brush. Those streets are expected to reopen around 9 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

