Severe Weather Statement issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Northwestern Caswell County in north central North Carolina The City of Danville in south central Virginia Southwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Southeastern Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Danville Eden Wentworth Yanceyville Bethel Providence and Mayfield. This includes The following Location Danville Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO