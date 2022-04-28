ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies find car of missing 26-year-old from Dillon County

By Ben Hestad
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Saturday.

Christopher Quentin Jackson was last seen in the Oakland community in Dillon County, according to Dillon County deputies. He is just over 5’6″ feet tall and weighs 190 pounds, deputies said.

Jackson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and camouflage crocks, according to a Facebook post. He drives a silver 2001 Buick Century that may have a dent in the passenger side, according to Jackson’s family.

The vehicle had been found, the sheriff’s office announced late Friday morning.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location is asked to call central dispatch at 843-841-4707, the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432, or message the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Editor’s note: The photos above provided by the sheriff’s office are older photos and he may have longer hair

WBTW News13

