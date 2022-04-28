ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Survey: More LA residents than ever before fear repeat of racial unrest

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhs04_0fNTNxz400
| Photo courtesy of 666shaniy/Pixabay

Thirty years after the riots that devastated Los Angeles, residents’ fear that racial unrest could again boil over into violence has surged to its worst level in the past three decades, according to a Loyola Marymount University survey released Thursday.

According to the survey by LMU’s Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Center for the Study of Los Angeles, roughly 68% of respondents said they found it very or somewhat likely that riots or other disturbances like those that occurred in 1992 will occur in the next five years.

That’s the highest percentage in the history of the survey, which has been conducted regularly since 1997 — five years after the 1992 unrest that left dozens of people dead, injured thousands more and caused millions of dollars in property damage. The unrest erupted following the acquittal of four white police officers over their involvement in the famed videotaped beating of Black motorist Rodney King.

In 1997, just five years after the riots, the LMU survey found that about 64% of residents felt more violence could erupt over racial strife in the area. That percentage steadily declined in ensuring surveys, until 2017, when the figure crept up to 58%.

Brianne Gilbert, managing director of the center and a senior lecturer in urban and environmental studies and political science, said researchers had hoped that the 2017 increase was an anomaly.

“But it wasn’t. Not even close,” Gilbert said in a statement. “Now a full 68 percent of residents in Los Angeles think something like what happened in 1992 could happen again.”

According to the survey, about 61% of respondents said they feel racial and ethnic groups in Los Angeles get along somewhat or very well, down from about 76% in 2017. Roughly 48% of respondents said they felt things in their city or area were generally going “in the right direction,” down from 59% last year.

Nearly 39% of respondents said they believe race relations in Los Angeles have gotten worse over the past four years, while 42% said things have stayed the same and 19% said they have improved.

“After years of surveys showing positive trends, in 2022 we see a clear and dramatic drop in how race relations are perceived in Los Angeles,” Fernando Guerra, director of the LMU center and a professor of Political Science and Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies, said in a statement. “Angelenos haven’t been this negative about racial tensions, or more likely to predict disturbances, since we began asking these questions in 1997.”

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

On This Day: Riots erupt in LA over Rodney King beating

April 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1854, Ashmun Institute in Pennsylvania, the first college founded solely for African-American students, was officially chartered. In 1885, women were admitted for the first time to examinations at England's Oxford University. In 1913, Gideon Sundbach of Hoboken, N.J., was issued...
PROTESTS
HeySoCal

LA County DA Gascón announces creation of LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced the creation of the office’s first LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. The board will meet regularly, seek input from the public and provide regular feedback on improvements to better serve LGBTQ+ residents and others who come into contact with the office and ways to improve diversity and inclusion within the office, according to Gascón.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Lmu#Racial Injustice#Racism#The Study Of Los Angeles
SFGate

Death on California's streets

California saw a surge in homeless deaths during the pandemic. But for a number of reasons, that same surge did not happen across the country. Three times as many homeless people died in Los Angeles County as in New York City during the first year of the pandemic, according to recently released data by public health officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empire in History

By history’s standard, the United States of America has not been around very long. Not even three centuries old, it cannot come close to matching what were the empires and countries from which the early immigrants came from–England, France, and Italy. And, does the U.S. qualify as an empire? It expanded due to the Louisiana […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy