Tucson, AZ

Agave Heritage Festival this weekend

By Bivian Contreras, Anne Simmons
 2 days ago
If you're headed to this weekend's Agave Heritage Festival, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has made it official: This is "America's City of the Century Plant."

The festival is a four-day "action packed adventure into the world of the agave."

A city proclamation describes the "significance of agaves, or 'century plants' as they are known to Tucsonans." Mayor Romero said further:

The Agave Festival is both a celebration of the agave and an acknowledgment of Tucson's rich cultural history and the traditions that unite the people of the Southwest.

Over 20 events are slated throughout the entire weekend.

The festival presents several possibilities for learning, tasting and exploring the centuries-old culture of the agave.

Events include:

  • Ignite Agave: Women of Mezcal
    • Friday, April 29 at 6 - 8:30 p.m.
    • Tucson Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S Church Ave.
  • Agave Fiesta
    • Saturday, April 30 at 7 - 10 p.m.
    • Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St.
  • Agave: Spirit of a Nation Screening
    • Saturday, April 30 at 12 - 2 p.m.
    • The Screening Room, 127 E Congress St.
  • Sons of Mezcal Screening
    • Sunday, May 1 at 12 - 2p.m.
    • Loft Theater, 3233 E Speedway Blvd.
  • La Luna Presents: Agave Roasting Pit Opening and Expo
    • Sunday, May 1at 6 - 8:30 p.m.
    • Mission Garden, 946 E Mission Ln.
  • Agave Heritage Dinner
    • Sunday, May 1at 6 - 9 p.m.
    • Maynard’s, 400 N Toole Ave.

Some activities offer free admission, while others require tickets. Tickets can be purchased at agaveheritagefestival.com.

The Agave Heritage Dinner is a five course meal featuring regional ingredients. Explore the menu at the festival's website .

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

