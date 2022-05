May 1st begins what could become the Bucks’ most brutal series throughout this playoffs. Last season the Bucks had a grueling seven-game series against the Brooklyn Nets, and I expect the series against the Celtics to be the same. Each team is coming off pretty dominant first-round victories, and they had identical records and tied regular-season series (2-2). Who or what will be the X-Factor for either team?

