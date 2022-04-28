Loyd leaving RHIT for DePauw

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rusty Loyd is leaving Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to become the new head men’s basketball coach at DePauw.

In eight seasons as the head coach at Rose-Hulman, Loyd led the Fightin’ Engineers to a 120-78 overall record and an 82-43 mark in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. He was named the HCAC Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2021 and his Rose-Hulman teams appeared in the HCAC Tournament championship game three times. He directed Rose-Hulman to the HCAC regular season conference title in 2018 while tying for second in 2019 and 2022. Loyd was named to the Silver Waves Media list of 50 Impactful Head Coaches in NCAA Division III men’s basketball in 2020 and 2022.

