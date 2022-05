An active pattern is on the way. This weekend a system moves in out of the central plains. Conditions will be damp and warm with times of showers. It looks like the first round of showers comes tomorrow afternoon in the western counties. Otherwise, there’s a high wildfire risk in the eastern counties as humidity levels will be low and southeasterly winds will be strong. Scattered showers will be around for the rest of the weekend along with some light drizzle Sunday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO