Kids learn workforce concepts at DWD Take Your Child to Work Day event

MADISON, Wis. — Children of employees at the state’s Department of Workforce Development learned firsthand about the workforce on Thursday, coinciding with Take Your Child to Work Day.

The kids took part in an event called the DWD Cookie Factory, which saw them split into groups to come up with marketing concepts for their company. They also learned about safety protocols, how to hire and train employees and how to get their products to the public.

The groups then presented their ideas and shared what they learned with Gov. Tony Evers.

“One of my favorite things that we came up with is who’s going to produce, who’s going to sponsor, help our business,” participant Madalitso Wright said. “I came up with Kim Kardashian. Everybody voted for Kim Kardashian. It was really fun.”

After the presentation, the kids then took part in a prototype cookie decorating session to see what their designs would look like.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.