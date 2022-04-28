Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m.

“Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.”

The original story follows:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. Aniyah Marie Nelson was last seen Sunday around 8:00 p.m. near 45th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland.

Nelson stands 5-foot-6 and weights 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, OPD said. She was wearing a dark green jacket with fur and white pants. Nelson has good mental physical conditions, per OPD.

OPD classified Nelson as at risk due to her age. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact OPD’s missing persons unit at (510) 238-3621.

