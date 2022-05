Helluva a weekend for Zach Bryan. I mean, playing a show for thousands and thousands of people is one thing, but to meet the Mayor of Flavortown, Sir Guy Fieri? Scratch that one off the bucket list… ok, now this is epic @zachlanebryan @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/HtzGZyCq0x — Ryan L (@RyanLippe1931) May 1, 2022 In all seriousness, I tuned into the Stagecoach livestream to catch some of Zach’s set, and my dude straight up killed it. “Highway Boys” hits a little different […] The post VIDEO: Zach Bryan Performs “God Speed” Live From Stagecoach first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

