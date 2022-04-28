ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft live tracker: Picks by team, draft order, grades, Round 1 updates, analysis, selections

By Josh Edwards
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

2022 NFL Draft day has finally arrived. Some of college football's best players will realize their dreams on Thursday night as NFL teams make the selections that they feel are in the best interest of each respective organization. Despite the absence of those perceived top quarterback options, tonight's first...

Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Dominant Defensive Lineman No. 1 Overall

The 2022 NFL Draft is officialy underway, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected a dominant defensive player. On Thursday night, the Jaguars selected University of Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker No. 1 overall in the draft in Las Vegas. The Jaguars took him over University of Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who at one point was projected to be the No. 1 pick early in the draft process.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mizzou’s Come HOME Tour stays at home this weekend; MU coaches talk upcoming seasons

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Come HOME Tour Caravan and Mizzou Athletics has spent the past few weeks traveling with administration, coaches and players to unify Tiger nation and this weekend they stayed in Columbia. Fans gathering outside the Hearnes Center Saturday afternoon to talk with Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Head Men's The post Mizzou’s Come HOME Tour stays at home this weekend; MU coaches talk upcoming seasons appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Speed added to receiver room

Fields now has two receivers that run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash after the Bears added Velus Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, joins Darnell Mooney as the second receiver on the Bears with elite speed. During the offseason, the Bears made it a point to add weapons to complement Fields' arm strength when signing Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, but Jones adds another level of speed to the mix. If the team can put together an offense that combines Fields' running ability with a downfield-passing element, he could emerge as a strong fantasy starter with elite upside this season.
CHICAGO, IL

