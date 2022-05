The world is moving away from coal power too slowly to meet pivotal targets on limiting global warming, a report has warned.There are over 2,400 coal-fired power stations operating in 79 countries and, despite UN-backed scientists urging governments to end expansion in any form of fossil fuels, many more projects are planned.In total, an additional 176 gigawatts (GW) of coal capacity is under construction at more than 189 plants and a further 280 GW is planned at 296 plants.But while the total number of coal-fired power stations is still rising, the figure for new projects in 2021 represents the lowest...

