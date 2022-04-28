On The Money — GDP declines even as demand holds strong

iStock

The first economic contraction since 2020 is throwing a wrench into President Biden’s economic pitch. We’ll also look at the latest news on student loan forgiveness and Biden’s request for aid to Ukraine.

New GDP numbers mar Biden’s economy message

President Biden’s push to sell Americans on his economic record just became more complicated.

Federal data released Thursday showed the U.S. economy contracted for the first time since 2020 during the first three months of the year despite many other measures of economic activity remaining strong.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) fell at a yearly pace of 1.4 percent during the first quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday, marking the first economic contraction since 2020.

A spike in imports and a decline in exports subtracted enough from GDP to push growth in reverse.

“The headline GDP figure is not really a good representation of what’s going on under the hood,” said Andrew Hunter, senior economist at research firm Capital Economics, in a Thursday interview.

“The reason growth was actually negative was almost entirely due to a surge in imports,” which the Bureau of Economic Analysis subtracts from GDP figures, he explained, “and that partly reflects the strength of domestic demand.”

But the drop in economic growth also opened another line of attack for Republicans as they attempt to ride economic dissatisfaction to majorities in the House and Senate.

MORE UKRAINE AID

Biden seeks over $30B in Ukraine assistance from Congress

President Biden is asking Congress to authorize more than $30 billion in additional security, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to help the country fend off the prolonged Russian attack over the next five months, administration officials said Thursday.

The White House says it needs Congress to approve just over $20 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including $5 billion for weapons and other military aid, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $4 billion for the State Department’s foreign military financing program.

The package would also include $8.5 billion more in economic assistance for Ukraine and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance and food security funding.

The administration is also asking for $500 million to address domestic and international economic stresses related to the war that will go toward helping the U.S. increase production of wheat and other food crops experiencing shortages.

“We need this bill to support Ukraine in this fight for freedom,” Biden said in remarks from the White House Thursday. “The cost of this fight, it’s not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen.”

RELIEF ON THE WAY?

Biden ‘taking a hard look’ at some student debt forgiveness

President Biden on Thursday said he is looking at forgiving some student debt after repeatedly extending a moratorium on student loan payments.

“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction,” Biden told reporters after delivering remarks on Ukraine aid. “I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction, but I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness and I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.”

Liberal lawmakers and activists have pushed the White House to go farther and outright forgive student debt for millions of Americans, arguing it would be a major relief for low- and middle-income families and a way to boost racial equality.

Biden’s statements come as his standing among young voters continues to be tarnished by inaction on debt cancellation.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House is still reviewing its legal authority to cancel student debt and noted that cancellation could be means tested.

Biden earlier this month extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through August.

DEMS TARGET BIG OIL

To cut gas costs, Democrats to focus on oil company ‘price gouging’

Democratic leaders in both chambers on Thursday took aim at the nation’s largest oil companies, accusing the industry of adopting “price gouging” tactics that have led directly to the spike in gas prices around the country.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer

(D-N.Y.) vowed to move swiftly in the coming weeks to vote on legislation empowering the government, at both the state and federal level, to put new curbs on the industry for the purpose of reducing costs at the pump.

Democrats say that since oil companies are reporting enormous profits, they can easily afford to pass the gains on to consumers instead of shareholders.

Their legislation would grant new authority to both the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to scrutinize the methods by which fuel prices are set, at both the wholesale and retail level, and slap civil penalties on those companies found in violation.

Good to Know

Congressional negotiators on Thursday kicked off spending talks for government funding for the coming year, with sights set on finishing up work by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 and ahead of the midterm elections.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said he was hopeful as he emerged from his first official round of closed-door negotiations for fiscal year 2023 with House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.).

“I am certainly more optimistic about the whole process than I was last year at this time,” Leahy told reporters after the meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

Twitter reported an increase in users and revenue for the first three months of the year in a quarterly report released Thursday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is urging a Washington, D.C., superior court to reconsider its decision to dismiss an antitrust case against Amazon brought by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D).

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars after a very public debate over whether to prohibit them.

Republicans have introduced legislation that seeks to put a stop to the Biden administration’s current pandemic freeze on federal student loan payments while also limiting the president’s authority to suspend repayments going forward.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.