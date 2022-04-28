ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for aggravated battery after injuring teen

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 19-year-old Rigby man has been arrested for aggravated battery after injuring a teen.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded to Tautphaus Park Tuesday for a report that a person had been stabbed in the wrist.

Officers arrived and located a teenage person who had sustained injuries to their wrists consistent with being cut with a knife. Police report the injuries required medical attention but were not life threatening.

Officers spoke with the teen and other witnesses who reported 19-year-old Jaxon Metcalf of Rigby had injured the teen with a knife before leaving the area.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., Metcalf was located in Idaho Falls and was taken into custody. Metcalf was arrested for aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth distribution charges

A 37-year-old American Falls woman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to court records. Angel Flores was federally indicted along with five other people in April 2021 on charges that included conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — over 500 grams of meth, over 100 grams of heroin and over 500 grams of cocaine — and possession of over 50 grams of meth with the intent to distribute, court records show. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
