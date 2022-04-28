ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Find information about a $700,000 new construction for Southlake Nature Center Barn, plus more upcoming projects in the area

By Summer El-Shahawy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Want to know more about the newest businesses, renovations and attractions coming to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$6M additions to Sewell Cadillac Grapevine to be completed in 2024, plus more upcoming projects in the area

Curious about the upcoming businesses, renovations and attractions in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Section of trail at Hoblitzelle Park in Plano to be replaced with new, wider pathways

Around 1 mile of the Hoblitzelle Park Trail will be replaced with a new, wider pathway, according to a release from the Plano Parks and Recreation Department. The March 24 release stated some of the trail is in poor condition and will be replaced with a 12-foot-wide, shared-use path. The new trail will also be upgraded to more effectively direct stormwater into Russell Creek, according to the department.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$110M new construction for 16-story, multifamily project Lakeside Terranea in Flower Mound to be completed in 2024 and more upcoming projects

Want to know more about the upcoming businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
How To Protest Your North Texas Home Appraisal

As North Texas homeowners get their appraisal notices in the mail, some are in shock over the sharp rise in the valuations of their homes. “People aren’t taking it well,” Robyn Price, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, tells Local Profile. In the red-hot Collin County market, the...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: The Domain, Austin's ‘second downtown,’ marks 15 years; Pearland's first inclusive playground to open this fall and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of April 27. Note: The following stories were published April 25-26. Central Texas. In March, The Domain celebrated an anniversary: 15 years ago Domain I, the first of three retail and...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Antique Mall relocates to new west-side location

Plano Antique Mall relocated to a new space at 6505 W. Park Blvd., Plano. According to ownership, the company first opened the new location this February and held a grand opening in mid-March. The business' previous location is being redeveloped into the Assembly Park mixed-use development. Plano Antique Mall features a variety of antique and vintage merchandise. It also offers in-store booths for prospective vendors. 972-424-2995. www.facebook.com/planoantique.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Village within expansive Fields development in Frisco to feature 5-star Ritz-Carlton Hotel; Voodoo Doughnut coming soon to Cypress and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of April 22. Note: The following stories were published April 20-21. Dallas-Fort Worth. One subdistrict in the upcoming Fields project in north Frisco will feature a five-star hotel from Marriott International.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NOW OPEN: Here are 5 restaurants that have recently opened in Plano

From Texas barbecue mixed with Trinidadian-style influences to sushi, these five eateries are now part of the Plano dining community. 1. Willie Meshack’s BBQ is now open in Plano. The family-run restaurant held a soft opening for ts new location in February at 200 Coit Road, Ste. 112, near Central Market. The company is owned and operated by Willie Meshack Jr.; his wife, Roberta Plaza; and her mother, Yolande Plaza. Roberta said the concept behind the restaurant was to balance traditional, smoke-style, craft Texas barbecue with Trinidadian-style side dishes made by her and her mother. Customers can choose among prime brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and sausage with a variety of sides, including a baked potato, cole slaw, beans, and macaroni and cheese. Sandwiches are served with a fry-bake bread, a Caribbean-style bread that Yolande makes daily. 972-905-5424. www.instagram.com/williemeshacksbbq.
PLANO, TX
The Standard-Times

New Bedford apartments are in the pipeline at Union Street construction project

NEW BEDFORD — New construction will give the historically significant Moby Dick Building new life through the creation of 45 mixed-income units with ground floor retail space. With the recent announcement that the state Department of Housing and Community Development will support the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds, a key component to completing the project is in place, according to New Bedford Development Corporation President Steven Beauregard. ...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Legacy Auto Spa readies to open in McKinney

Legacy Auto Spa is set to open in early May at 290 S. Custer Road in McKinney. To celebrate the opening, the car wash will have a special offering a free Platinum Express wash for a limited time. Legacy Auto Spa offers both full-service and express washes. Every wash package includes drying by hand from the Legacy Auto Spa team. 469-678-6774. www.legacyautospatx.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound Town Council denies Cross Timbers Business Park proposal

The Flower Mound Town Council denied the proposed Cross Timbers Business Park project during an April 18 meeting. The town council approved to modify the zoning to planned development district, which would allow retail and commercial, offices and entertainment options. The motion was made by Council Member Adam Schiestel, and the allowances include but are not limited to feed stores, fire stations, florists, mailing and shipping services, offices and parks.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council approves funding for Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin Expansion project

The Lewisville City Council approved an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. for the Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin Expansion project. The agreement was approved for the amount of $5,386,949, according to the April 18 city council agenda item. This project is driven by the increase in population leading...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney seeks public input for reimagined SH 5

The city of McKinney is scoping out what could be an ambitious project to reimagine SH 5. SH 5 bisects the downtown cultural district and the city’s historic neighborhoods on the east side. At an April 26 work session, city staff presented to McKinney City Council three different options for a deck park, which would use community spaces to bridge the two sides of the highway.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

P.F. Chang’s to open location in Alliance Town Center

A P.F. Chang’s location is coming soon to Alliance Town Center at 2949 Amador Drive in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. Construction to build the restaurant began on Aug. 16, 2021, and was set to finish up by Feb. 2, the database shows. According to Katie Erwin with P.F. Chang’s, the Alliance location is “tentatively scheduled to open by the end of the year.” The restaurant has over 300 locations worldwide and offers Asian-style fare such as lettuce wraps, Mongolian beef, dumplings and more. A phone number for the Alliance location is not yet available. www.pfchangs.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

