Miller County, MO

Search continues for Miller County man charged with felony after biting off ear

By Connor Wilson
 3 days ago

This story was first posted on April 28, 2022

MILLER COUNTY, Mo.– Authorities are searching for a man from Lake Ozark after he’s been charged with first-degree assault among several other charges, news station KRCG reports .

Ryan Pierce was charged on Sunday, April 24 after allegedly biting off a man’s ear, along with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault in addition to the prior-stated assault charge. Authorities fear Pierce may attempt to kill his family or neighbors if not captured.

Pierce’s bond has been set for $150,000. Authorities are asking anybody who may have any information about his whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement.

The man who was attacked was taken to Lake Regional Care and transported to Columbia Hospital.

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

