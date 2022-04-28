ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WATCH: Kansas State holder, long-snapper get students, faculty to kick field goals on campus in viral video

By Wajih AlBaroudi
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas State needs its kicking game to improve after ranking second to last in field goal makes and field goal percentage among Big 12 teams last season. A video the team posted on social media Thursday proves it's unafraid of making the improvement a campus-wide effort. Long snapper Randen...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College baseball team allegedly poisoned opponent’s water

The Lindsborg Police Department in Kansas has opened an investigation after Kansas Wesleyan University filed an incident report following the posting of a photo that claimed someone associated with the Bethany College baseball team tried to poison their water cooler in order to purposefully make their team sick. TMZ reported...
LINDSBORG, KS
The Spun

Top CFB Player In Transfer Portal Chooses Between Nebraska, Texas

Scott Frost and Co. added some much-needed pass rush help off the edge Saturday. According to Nebraska football reporter Mitch Sherman, the Cornhuskers landed TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis over former Big-12 rival Texas. Per Sherman, “Ochaun Mathis selects Nebraska over Texas. The top available player in the transfer portal is...
LINCOLN, NE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Sooners Explode For 19 Runs, Take Series At KU

No. 1 Oklahoma took the series at Kansas with a 19-0 run-rule win over the Jayhawks on Saturday in five innings. It was OU's 35th win by mercy rule in 45 games. The Sooner bats exploded for 19 runs on 15 hits in the game, capped by a 12-run fifth inning. Super seniors Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam and sophomore Tiare Jennings all homered in the game. It marked the 23rd game this season that OU has homered three-plus times.
NORMAN, OK
Salina Post

K-State mourns passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
WVNews

Moribund Mountaineers flat again in loss to Kansas

West Virginia was playing to bounce back from a lackluster effort in a loss to Penn State on Wednesday night. Kansas was playing to try to get out of the Big 12 Conference cellar. The motivation for the latter appeared much stronger than the former on Friday afternoon as the...
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#Viral Video#College Football#American Football
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there should still be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Speed added to receiver room

Fields now has two receivers that run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash after the Bears added Velus Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, joins Darnell Mooney as the second receiver on the Bears with elite speed. During the offseason, the Bears made it a point to add weapons to complement Fields' arm strength when signing Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, but Jones adds another level of speed to the mix. If the team can put together an offense that combines Fields' running ability with a downfield-passing element, he could emerge as a strong fantasy starter with elite upside this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Browns become first team to select a kicker and they do it with a surprisingly early pick

It took four rounds, but the first special teams player is finally off the board at the NFL Draft. With the 124th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns selected former LSU kicker Cade York. The pick marks just the second time over past 10 years that we've seen a kicker taken before the 125th pick. The only other time it happened came in 2016 when the Buccaneers traded up to 59th overall for Roberto Aguayo. The Browns will clearly be hoping that York works out better than that. The good news for the Browns is that if his college career was any indication, this is a pick that should work out well for them.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Steelers 2022 NFL Draft: Quick facts on Pittsburgh's seven-player rookie class

The Steelers famously passed on Pitt legend Dan Marino in the 1983 NFL Draft. With Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett there for the taking Thursday night, the Steelers selected him with the 20th overall pick. With the 52nd pick, the Steelers added to their receiving corps by selecting former Georgia wideout George Pickens. In the third round, Pittsburgh selected Texans A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers draft WR Calvin Austin III: Quick facts about Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick

The Steelers famously passed on Pitt legend Dan Marino in the 1983 NFL Draft. With Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett there for the taking Thursday night, the Steelers selected him with the 20th overall pick. With the 52nd pick, the Steelers added to their receiving corps by selecting former Georgia wideout George Pickens. In the third round, Pittsburgh selected Texans A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy