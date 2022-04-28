ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Memorial tops Central Regional - Baseball recap

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Garbooshian, making his first varsity start on short notice, threw six and two-thirds innings, scattering five hits and allowing only one earned run as Brick Memorial topped...

NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Paterson Eastside - Baseball recap

Connor McNally struck out 12, walked four and gave up two hits in 6 2/3 innings to lead Wayne Valley to a 6-2 win over Paterson Eastside, in Wayne. Paterson Eastside (4-8-1) took a 2-0 lead after scoring twice in the opening innings, but Wayne Valley (7-5) tied the game with two runs in the third inning before adding on two more runs in the fourth.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Metuchen over Old Bridge - Softball recap

Mia Szap went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead Metuchen, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Old Bridge, 4-1. Brianna De La Fuente singled with two RBI and a run scored while Abby Kozo doubled once and scored once for Metuchen (13-1), which managed to take advantage of its opportunities, recording five hits in the win.
METUCHEN, NJ
Brick, NJ
Sports
City
Brick, NJ
NJ.com

Klein leads No. 2 Ridgewood to thrilling comeback win over No. 3 Oak Knoll

Lindsey Devir marched to the draw circle with her team staring at its biggest deficit of the game. Last year, this might have been a breaking point for Ridgewood. Not much had gone right to that point in the second half against two-time defending Tournament of Champions winner Oak Knoll. The deficit had ballooned to a seemingly insurmountable four goals.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Clayton, Scotch Plains-Fanwood qualify for 4x400 C of A race

New Jersey’s Thursday at the Penn Relays got even better as Clayton and Scotch Plains-Fanwood qualified for Friday’s Championship of America 4x400-meter relay. Clayton’s quartet of seniors Ariel, Amirah and Arianna Sharpe along with junior Kelsey Thomas clocked a 3:47.39 to win the South Jersey Small Schools heat. Scotch Plains-Fanwood registered a 3:50.69 with the foursome of seniors Grace Kennedy and Julia Jackson as well as juniors Jenai Berry and Danielle Most.
CLAYTON, NJ
#Brick Memorial#Garbooshian#Central Regional#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Ridge fulfills pledge as top-American team in 4x800

Ridge’s answer at the Penn Relays provided a much-needed boost for boomers complaining about consolation prizes. Knowing they’d have to beat one of the fastest teams in Penn Relays history, Ridge made the difficult decision of picking the 4x800-meter relay instead of the distance medley, despite entering the spring as the national indoor record holder in the latter.
SPORTS
NJ.com

No. 6 Hunterdon Central rallies late to defeat No. 12 Westfield - Boys lacrosse recap

Brendan Lehrer and Dylan Johnson notched a hat trick apiece as Hunterdon Central, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, finished strong to win, 11-10, on the road over No. 12 Westfield. Chris Bill added two goals while Sean Creter tallied a goal and an assist for unbeaten Hunterdon Central (9-0), which trailed 6-4 at the game’s midpoint and outscored Westfield (7-4) by 4-1 in the final period.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Baseball
Sports
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Union Catholic leads N.J. in 4x100 C of A

The 4x100-meter Championship of America was won by the star-studded Jamaican team, Edwin Allen, who broke their own Penn Relay record of 43.62 from 2019 by posting a 43.18. Union Catholic led the Garden State, being the only team in the Championship of America, placing ninth with a time of 47.56 against fierce competition from the field of Jamaican teams.
UNION, NJ
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech fires softball coach after two seasons

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt fired softball coach Sami Ward on Sunday, a day after the Red Raiders finished the regular season with a losing record for the second year in a row. Tech's announcement said the change is effective immediately and Brooke Reed, the softball program's director of operations the past...
LUBBOCK, TX
