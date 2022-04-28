ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash In The Cajon Pass Thursday Morning

By Staff Writer
paininthepass.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No one was seriously injured during a wrong-way head-on crash in the Cajon Pass that happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash. The collision...

