Hey there people, welcome to the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. This episode was taped last week as the roster is currently touring through Europe. Drew McIntyre will be taking on Sami “Red Rooster” Zayn in a steel cage match because that dastardly chicken keeps running away from Drew. Logically this should set up Drew vs. Roman Reigns, because we still don’t have confirmation of what the Undisputed WWE Universal champion will be doing going forward. Elsewhere on the card Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will engage in a Beat the Clock challenge (probably with I Quit stipulations) because who doesn’t love those. Ricochet will be defending the Intercontinental title against Shanky, and I expect a ton of recaps and other filler material. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

