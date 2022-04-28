ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

City of Wichita awards big bucks to local nonprofits

By Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — $10 million, money the City of Wichita is giving to some nonprofit organizations. The cast comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the City received.

The executive director of Kansas School for Effective Learning (KANSEL) said when the pandemic hit, a lot of the funding nonprofits received was cut. He said the ARPA money from the Cty can really help his organization get back to helping the community.

9-year-old boy donates birthday money to WSU program that helps disabled children

“For a City to recognize that there is a need to make social changes within the world of philanthropy and charity is huge,” said Thomas Montiel, the Executive director and CEO of KANSEL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdpcE_0fNTDxlo00

On Thursday, KANSEL was $69,150 to expand its program for adult literacy and workforce skills.

“This funding will really help us turn the tide back to before COVID, where we were out in the community more often, being able to talk to people more frequently about what we do here and providing an open invitation for if you need your high school diploma,” said Montiel.

KANSEL is one of 14 organizations to receive funding in the City’s first round. ICT Food Rescue also received a check.

“It will change the amount of food that we are able to recover threefold,” said Stephanie Merritt, the Executive Director of ICT Food Rescue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyAnB_0fNTDxlo00

Merritt said the $126,555 will allow them to open a transformation kitchen to make food for those in need.

“What we need in our City is we need a place to where this surplus that’s maybe rice and beans and tomatoes all of this comes together to one central location, and we’ll have a chef that will repurpose that,” said Merritt.

For Breakthrough Episcopal social services, the $480,178 awarded will remodel an employment lab and get more people employed.

Garden City Community College receives $1.5M in state funding for expansion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bx5rx_0fNTDxlo00

“Some of the hardest folks to employ and to keep employed, we’re gonna be able to come alongside them and help place them in different companies and industries around the City,” said Andy Houltberg, the CEO at Breakthrough Episcopal Social services.

The City of Wichita still has $3.6 million to give out. Organizations can apply right now for the second round of grants. You can do so by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

County finds money to help people with pandemic recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County said resources are still available to help people who are financially strapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, the commissioners got an update on Recovery Connect. Stephanie Bergmann Birmingham, who used to be with KSN News, is the Sedgwick County COVID-19 public information […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
KSN News

Fire destroys home of Wichita firefighter’s parents

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m. When crews got to the house, they found it going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County firefighters […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#Ksnw#Kansel#Arpa#Wsu#Covid#Ict Food Rescue
KSN News

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. (KSNF) — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The crash happened Thursday before 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, […]
WATTS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers weigh in on Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — As emergency services and first responders are working to assess damage and reunite families after a tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties, Kansas lawmakers and officials have made statements regarding the damage. Rep. Ron Estes stated his gratitude in a tweet. “There’s a lot of damage in our […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Some Evergy customers in eastern Kansas see price hike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Evergy customers in eastern Kansas will see an increase in their electric bills starting in May. The extra money will go toward the cost of having electricity delivered to their homes. The price hike is for people who live in the Kansas Metro area. On the map, it is the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Newton man killed in head-on collision Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man has died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Twins! Tanganyika celebrates baby lemurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The ring-tailed lemur exhibit at Tanganyika Wildlife Park is always a popular attraction, but even more so now that there are twins babies in the mix. The park says the twins were born on March 15 to parents Cersie and Errol. A typical ring-tailed lemur birth is one infant, but twins […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy