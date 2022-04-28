ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double shooting leaves one dead on Avenue

By Michael Bushnell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after four o’clock Thursday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a convenience store at 3500 Independence Avenue. They were dispatched initially on a shooting call. When they arrived they located two adult male shooting victims at the scene just outside of the store in the parking lot. One...

