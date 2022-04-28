ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Man gets 3 life sentences in 2017 Montgomery rape, kidnapping case

By Jonathan Grass
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been given three consecutive life sentences for his role in a woman’s attack from 2017. Geraldo Jackson, 33, was convicted in March of first-degree rape,...

www.wsfa.com

