Mother shows compassion to suspects accused of murdering her son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Compassion comes in many forms, but few people can show it towards people accused of killing a loved one.

According to Springfield police, Patricia Ferguson’s son Demecko died Saturday night at a local hospital from a gunshot wound. Police believe this was his death was part of multiple shootings that happened Saturday night.

“I have no animosity towards anyone,” Ferguson says. “For the mothers of the ones who committed the homicide, y’all lost your children as well.”

Right now three young men are charged with her son’s death .

