Cast of Downton Abbey returns in new film

Click here to read the full article. International television, film and digital production and distribution group All3Media is backing “Line of Duty” star Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen’s company, Build Your Own Films.
BYO Films, which is focused on both scripted and non-scripted production, was launched by co-CEOs McClure and her partner Owen, who specializes in sports documentaries, including Netflix soccer documentary “I Believe in Miracles.”
The upcoming BYO slate includes ITV drama, “Without Sin,” a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship which develops between a grieving mother, played by McClure, and the man she believes murdered her daughter. It is produced...
Comments / 0