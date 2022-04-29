ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cast of Downton Abbey returns in new film

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownton Abbey: A New Era is the second film inspired...

www.bbc.co.uk

Variety

‘Line of Duty’ Star Vicky McClure, Jonny Owen’s BYO Films Backed by All3Media

Click here to read the full article. International television, film and digital production and distribution group All3Media is backing “Line of Duty” star Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen’s company, Build Your Own Films. BYO Films, which is focused on both scripted and non-scripted production, was launched by co-CEOs McClure and her partner Owen, who specializes in sports documentaries, including Netflix soccer documentary “I Believe in Miracles.” The upcoming BYO slate includes ITV drama, “Without Sin,” a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship which develops between a grieving mother, played by McClure, and the man she believes murdered her daughter. It is produced...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Met Gala 2022: Celebrities show off lavish outfits in New York

The Met Gala - one of fashion's biggest and starriest events - has rolled out its red carpet in New York for some of the globe's best-known A-listers. Some 400 names from the worlds of music, film, fashion and sports strutted their stuff at the lavish costume parade on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marilyn Monroe: Netflix viewers ‘heartbroken’ by new documentary

Netflix fans have hailed the streaming service’s “heartbreaking’ new documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.The film comes amid a surge of interest in the iconic movie star, with a Netflix biopic set to come out within months.Last night, Kim Kardashian also caused a stir after wearing one of Monroe’s most famous dresses to the 2022 Met Gala.The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe takes a look at the life and death of Monroe, using archival footage and previously unseen interviews with those who knew her.Viewers shared their thoughts on social media, with several people deeming the documentary “heartbreaking”.“This...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first reactions roll in after Marvel premiere

The verdict on Marvel’s next release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has rolled in.The Marvel sequel hits cinemas on Thursday (5 May), with lead stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen attending the premiere on Monday (2 May).The film follows on from events seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December. Cumberbatch’s sorceror opened the multiverse in that film, with the new film serving as a universe-hopping adventure, featuring superhero characters old and new.Directed by Sam Raimi, the film has been called Marvel’s first “horror movie” with “some huge surprises” up its sleeve.Variety’s senior entertainment...
MOVIES
BBC

Greasley Castle: Project reveals 'astonishing' secrets

A "magnificent" lost castle, which once rivalled one of the finest in Britain, has been identified amid a series of grassy mounds and old farm buildings. Greasley Castle, in Nottinghamshire, was built as a statement of prestige in the 14th Century. A new study has shown it was a large...
U.K.
BBC

Typewriter artist James Cook 'blown away' by Tom Hanks response

An artist who used a typewriter to create a portrait of Tom Hanks said he was "blown away" when the actor signed the artwork. James Cook, 25, from Braintree, Essex, sent Hanks a portrait but admitted he "forgot about it" until he received an unexpected letter in the post. He...
CELEBRITIES

