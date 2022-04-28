ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDPD seeks help in finding man in deadly Mira Mesa stabbing

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
Detectives have released an image to the public in hopes of finding a man suspected of fatally stabbing an elderly woman and wounding her daughter at a home in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood last week.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 59-year-old Anthony Dwayne Siddle stabbed 87-year-old Peggy Brandenburgh and her 60-year-old daughter on Friday, April 22.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found Brandenburgh and her daughter with stab wounds.

Brandenburgh was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive the attack.

SDPD says Siddle went into the home and immediately stabbed both victims. Officers also say evidence shows Siddle was familiar with the home and attacked the women with a motive.

Siddle is described by police as being 6'3" tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has gray hair, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Police say they believe Siddle left the scene in a dark gray 2018 Ford Ecosport with Montana license plate 103478E, possibly headed for Mexico.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Please call 9-1-1 if he is seen. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Siddle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

