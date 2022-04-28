Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cabarrus, southeastern Mecklenburg and northern Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Indian Land, or near The Arboretum, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, South Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Weddington, Stallings, Unionville, Pineville and Wesley Chapel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
