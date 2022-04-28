ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jennings and Thornwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cut And Shoot, or near Conroe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conroe, Willis, Cut And Shoot and New Waverly. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Armstrong, Bailey, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Cochran by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Bailey; Briscoe; Carson; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Collingsworth; Cottle; Crosby; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Dickens; Donley; Floyd; Garza; Gray; Hale; Hall; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hockley; Hutchinson; Kent; King; Lamb; Lipscomb; Lubbock; Lynn; Moore; Motley; Ochiltree; Oldham; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Wheeler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 169 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON KENT KING LAMB LIPSCOMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN STONEWALL SWISHER TERRY WHEELER YOAKUM
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lancaster County through 530 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marvin, or over Indian Land, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Indian Land, Waxhaw, Andrew Jackson State Park, Van Wyck, Carolina Commons Shopping Center and Community of Almond Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern West Feliciana and west central Pointe Coupee Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Batchelor, or 7 miles east of Bayou Current. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morganza and Batchelor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cabarrus, southeastern Mecklenburg and northern Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Indian Land, or near The Arboretum, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, South Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Weddington, Stallings, Unionville, Pineville and Wesley Chapel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCKINLEY...NORTHWESTERN RIO ARRIBA AND SAN JUAN COUNTIES At 245 PM MDT, an area of dust was over Bloomfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 55 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 114 and 174. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 40 and 102. Portions of Highway 491 and New Mexico State route 371. Locations impacted include Farmington, Kirtland, Bloomfield, Aztec, Navajo Dam, Nageezi, Upper Fruitland, Cedar Hill, El Huerfano Trading Post and Standing Rock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Pull your vehicle fully off the side of the road, keep your headlights off, and take your foot off of the brake pedal. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central Virginia. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell, south central Pittsylvania, and southwestern Halifax Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blanch, or near Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Milton Blanch Hamer Semora Ringgold and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Marfa Plateau, Presidio Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Brewster and southeastern Presidio Counties through 445 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Lajitas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and southeastern Presidio Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions are back as southwest surface winds have strengthened across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will continue through late this evening in western and central areas. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday, this time along and east of the central mountain chain. A fire Weather watch has been issued for all areas Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Red Flag warning remains in effect until 10 PM MDT this evening. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Tuesday for all fire weather zones. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains through 10 pm MDT this evening and from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday, and Tuesday from late morning into the evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds Sunday 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. West to northwest winds Monday at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent all three days. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lake and northern Ashtabula Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Madison, or near Geneva-On-The-Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. These storms continue to track near the lakeshore. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Geneva, Madison, North Kingsville, Perry, Kingsville, North Perry, Edgewood, Plymouth Center and North Madison. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

