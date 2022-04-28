ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas lawmakers advance education budget without millions for special education

By Jacob Kittilstad
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqAkj_0fNT8oD500

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fist pumps in the air punctuated the end of a Wednesday committee meeting centered on public education at the Kansas statehouse.

But critics of this aspect of the budget said there’s no reason to celebrate.

An overhead view of the conflict shows there’s not a lot of common ground.

Republicans weighing in on this issue argued that public education is fully funded, but Democrats said that’s simply not true, saying the result of this decision is less money going toward special education to the tune of millions of dollars.

Kansas House fails to override vetoes on trans athletes, ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed $30 million special education stop-gap was dead on arrival at the Conference Committee on Senate Education and House K-12 Education Budget.

Instead, lawmakers advanced $6.6 million in funding for virtual learning, $5 million for school security and resource officers, and made an investment in an online math tutoring program that all Kansas students will be able to access.

“So when we ask what are we doing for kids that are at risk? What are we doing for kids with special needs? We’ve targeted it right here with all of this funding,” Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, said.

But special education funding going directly to districts, again, was a non-starter. Republican lawmakers said public school enrollment is down statewide, and they don’t trust school districts to be responsible stewards of taxpayer money.

“And we have heard time and time again the overwhelming additional needs of this state and to allocate more money voluntarily for education goes against my intellect,” Sen. Renee Erickson, R-Wichita, said.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get news updates sent to your inbox

But Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, said local school districts are now caught in the middle — forced to use their general funds to cover what would otherwise be money expected from the state for special education.

“So it’s disturbing. I honestly will tell you this morning it took me awhile to compose my thoughts after what I saw yesterday,” Holscher said.

“The fact that we saw legislators celebrate not putting money toward special education. I can tell you, she wasn’t the only person who was celebrating. We have a number of legislators who are diligently working to destroy our public education,” Holscher said.

At a recent meeting of the Shawnee Mission School District, board members received information about the anticipated impact. The shortfall for special education money could be between $4-8 million, depending on how state money is eventually dispersed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned

Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […] The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Overland Park, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Government
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers weigh in on Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — As emergency services and first responders are working to assess damage and reunite families after a tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties, Kansas lawmakers and officials have made statements regarding the damage. Dr. Roger Marshall issued a state following last night’s tornado in Andover. “Laina and my thoughts […]
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Holscher
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Kansas House#The Conference Committee#Senate Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy