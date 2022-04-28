Cicero man linked to 3 murders in 2 separate incidents arrested

CICERO, Ill. — Authorities in west suburban Cicero say they’ve cracked a murder case from last fall and filed charges in the investigation.

According to police, 20-year-old Joseph Guzman and a 17-year-old boy are being held without bail in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Gonzalez.

Cicero Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada said collaboration between two police agencies led to the double arrest for murder.

“Both of these subjects have been charged with first-degree murder related to the October 2021 shooting that took place in the 2800 block of South 50th Court in Cicero, Illinois,” Chlada said.

Guzman and the teen are both known street gang members and were allegedly seeking rival gang members on October 24, 2021.

Investigators say the pair drove up to 26-year-old Gonzalez and shot him dead.

Police say Gonzalez was an innocent man.

“At this time, I would like to give my deepest condolences to the family of Joshua Gonzalez,” Chlada said.

Guzman is also charged with shooting and killing the driver and passenger of a car on the Stevenson Expressway near Wentworth Avenue.

That incident occurred just a month prior to Gonzalez’s death.

Investigators say automated license plate readers and other video evidence helped lead them to the suspect. Illinois state police say the alleged shooter was the only thing connecting both incidents.

“I’d think this would go towards possibly the offender’s lack of care or respect for human life more than anything else,” Illinois State Police Major Matthew Gainer said. “We have nothing that ties the two incidents together.”

Guzman faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.

