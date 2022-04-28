ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, IL

Cicero man linked to 3 murders in 2 separate incidents arrested

By Rob Sneed
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSpKX_0fNT8VOA00

CICERO, Ill. — Authorities in west suburban Cicero say they’ve cracked a murder case from last fall and filed charges in the investigation.

According to police, 20-year-old Joseph Guzman and a 17-year-old boy are being held without bail in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Gonzalez.

Cicero Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada said collaboration between two police agencies led to the double arrest for murder.

“Both of these subjects have been charged with first-degree murder related to the October 2021 shooting that took place in the 2800 block of South 50th Court in Cicero, Illinois,” Chlada said.

Guzman and the teen are both known street gang members and were allegedly seeking rival gang members on October 24, 2021.

Investigators say the pair drove up to 26-year-old Gonzalez and shot him dead.

Police say Gonzalez was an innocent man.

“At this time, I would like to give my deepest condolences to the family of Joshua Gonzalez,” Chlada said.

Guzman is also charged with shooting and killing the driver and passenger of a car on the Stevenson Expressway near Wentworth Avenue.

That incident occurred just a month prior to Gonzalez’s death.

Investigators say automated license plate readers and other video evidence helped lead them to the suspect. Illinois state police say the alleged shooter was the only thing connecting both incidents.

“I’d think this would go towards possibly the offender’s lack of care or respect for human life more than anything else,” Illinois State Police Major Matthew Gainer said. “We have nothing that ties the two incidents together.”

Guzman faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cicero, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Hampshire mother of 5-year-old found dead in the woods is charged with his murder

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods has been charged with his murder, according to prosecutors. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two murder charges "for purposely causing the death" of her son Elijah Lewis. She and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in mid October on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment after they allegedly asked other people to lie to Child Protective Services for them when social workers asked about the boy. Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts two weeks after he was reported missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy