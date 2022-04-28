ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City man facing charges connected to February deadly shooting

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxXQO_0fNT8UVR00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the February deadly shooting of Shariff Tilghman.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Isaiah L. Thomas Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting on Feb. 2, 2022, just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Crystal Avenue.

They found a black Nissan Maxima, with a Kansas license plate, running with a man inside, behind the driver’s wheel.

A check of the vehicle showed it was reported stole from Junction City, Kansas.

Video surveillance showed a man exiting the vehicle and standing where shell casings were later found, then running away.

A check of firearms found at the residence showed the gun was purchased by an associate of Thomas.

A check of a face mask found on the floor of the passenger’s side of the vehicle found strong support that the suspect had contributed DNA to the mask.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Thomas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

