Warmer weather brings pests indoors

If you haven’t fertilized your azaleas yet, now is the time. The most important factor in fertilizing azaleas is to use small amounts per application. Use any of the commercial granular azalea/camellia/gardenia fertilizers made for acid-loving plants and follow directions on the label. Larger plantings might find ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) more cost effective, although all fertilizer is expensive these days. The general rule for growing azaleas is to fertilize lightly once growth begins in spring and no later than July. Above all, evenly distribute the fertilizer throughout the bed, never in concentrated piles, and water in after applying (or apply before a rain) to make sure the fertilizer isn’t still on the foliage which will cause burning.
