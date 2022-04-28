Warmer weather brings pests indoors

If your yard is a hotspot for insects that are a nuisance, there are some plants that you can put out that will help you get rid of them. I don't know about you, but during the summer, my yard becomes infested with insects from mosquitos to ants and ticks to spiders. No one really wants those bugs living in your yard and ruining your fun outside. Sure, you can go out and buy bug spray for your lawn, but that can get pretty expensive after a while. So what can you do to get rid of these uninvited guests with minimal cost and effort?

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO