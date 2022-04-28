ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in McKees Rocks

By Angie Moreschi, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ei6p_0fNT7LLP00

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A major drug bust in McKees Rocks led to the seizure of about $100,000 in narcotics.

McKees Rocks Police confiscated 16 bricks of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, oxycodone, marijuana, about $1000 in cash, and all the materials necessary to manufacture even more narcotics. 34-year-year old David Somerville, who was already on parole for federal drug charges, was arrested.

It all started with a traffic stop on River Road. Police say a fast-thinking police officer making the stop spotted ecstasy on Somerville’s seat and moved quickly to get a search warrant for the car. That search led to the discovery of 6,000 empty stamp bags used for packaging heroin. With that evidence, police were able to obtain a second search warrant for Somerville’s home on Russellwood Avenue, where police say they found the drugs in a backpack in Somerville’s bedroom.

McKees Rocks Council President Archie Brinza told Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi that this raid is a major blow to illegal drug dealers in the area and praised the officers who made the bust.

“To get $100,000 (in drugs) off the streets on a traffic stop when it wasn’t in the car was pretty big,” Brinza said. “Thank God, we got it. Thank God our guys did their job and did it to the fullest. They went above and beyond on this traffic stop, I believe.”

Somerville is being held in the Allegheny County Jail facing felony drug charges. His bail is set at $15,000.

Pittsburgh drivers speak out, express concerns over Swindell Bridge

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
Daily Voice

Crack, AK-47 Style Rifle Seized In Reading Drug Bust

Police seized crack cocaine and weapons in a major bust, authorities said. During a warranted search at 312 Wood St. in Reading on Thursday, April 21, Reading police seized three handguns, an AK-47 style rifle, approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine, and cash, police said. The two residents were arrested...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Mckees Rocks, PA
Mckees Rocks, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Dealers#Heroin#Marijuana#Mckees Rocks Police#Mckees Rocks Council
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy