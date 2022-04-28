ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Here are the 10 Republicans who voted ‘no’ on the Ukraine lend-lease bill

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ki5Hn_0fNT7Gvm00
Tweet

Ten House Republicans voted against a bill on Thursday that seeks to create a lend-lease program that would make it easier for the U.S. to send military aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

The legislation, titled the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, passed the House in a 417-10 vote. Three Republicans did not vote on the measure.

The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk after the Senate passed the bill by voice vote earlier this month. The legislation looks to give Biden increased authority to enter the U.S. into lend and lease agreements directly with Ukraine, which would allow Washington to provide Kyiv with defense articles to protect its population as Russia’s invasion continues. It also allows the U.S. to lend or lease defense articles to other European countries.

The legislation streamlines the authority Biden already has under the Arms Export Control Act, which allows him to lend and lease defense equipment in situations when such a move is in the best interest for U.S. national security.

GOP Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Scott Perry (Pa.) and Tom Tiffany (Wis.) voted against the bill, and Reps. Rick Allen (Ga.), Troy Nehls (Texas) and Chris Stewart (Utah) did not vote on it at all.

The Hill reached out to the lawmakers for more information on their votes, or about why they did not cast a vote.

A spokesperson for Allen told The Hill that the congressman is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Massie said on Twitter on Thursday that it was “insane” that Congress “authorized Biden to transfer virtually any weapon of war, other than a nuclear weapon, to Ukraine.” He included a screenshot of the statutory definition of “defense article” included in the bill.

In a statement to The Hill, Gosar suggested that he did not support the bill out of concern that it could bring the U.S. closer to war with Russia. He called for “peace talks” and a resolution to end the conflict.

“Every vote to provide military assistance to Ukraine draws us closer to a war with Russia. This is not our fight. I reiterate my hope for immediate peace talks and resolution of hostilities. Sending more weapons of war is counter to peace and will extend the death and destruction,” Gosar said.

Tiffany in a statement said the U.S. should only intervene in a conflict through blank-check military assistance when American national security interests are at stake.

“Intervening in an overseas military engagement – whether through the deployment of US personnel, or a blank-check for military assistance – is among the most serious decisions an American leader can make,” Tiffany said. “It is a step that should only be taken when clear, vital national security interests of the United States are at stake.”

A spokesperson for Gaetz told The Hill that the congressman “supports weapons for Ukraine” but “opposes waiving America’s future rights for repayment.”

In a video statement posted to Twitter on Friday, Biggs laid out a number of reasons why he objected to the bill, including that it does not have a statutory time limit and does not explicitly have a cap on the amount of money the U.S. would lend or lease. He also said the bill does not include a requirement for Ukraine to provide anything in exchange.

Thursday was not the first time Massie and some of his GOP colleagues voted against a largely popular bill pertaining to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Massie and Greene were two of eight lawmakers to vote against the Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, a nonbinding bill that urges Biden to confiscate assets from sanctioned Russian oligarchs and use the liquidated funds to support Ukraine. The Kentucky Republican said of his vote on that legislation that “giving Joe Biden unilateral authority to seize property in the United States without any due process sets a dangerous and disturbing precedent.”

And earlier this month, Massie, Greene, Biggs, Davidson, Gosar and Perry all opposed a bill that would direct Biden to write a report on the U.S.’s efforts to collect and examine evidence of war crimes and other atrocities that have allegedly been committed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Some of the lawmakers were concerned by the involvement of the International Criminal Court (ICC). While the bill did not mention the ICC directly, it did note that evidence and information gathered could be utilized “in appropriate domestic, foreign, and international courts and tribunals prosecuting those responsible for such crimes.”

The passage of the lend-lease act in the House comes in the third month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with roughly $3.4 billion in security assistance since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

Jordan Williams contributed to this report.

Updated on April 29 at 1:53 p.m.

Comments / 117

Max Maxwell
2d ago

We should not be sending our money or military equipment away to other countries when we have an invasion coming across our southern border. These Legislators are to be commended.

Reply(20)
54
gabe Rastorfer
2d ago

True hero’s looking out for us, thanks for letting us know who they are. We can’t keep being the support for this war when we are troubled ourselves

Reply(4)
33
LongSummerDays
2d ago

Biden needs to keep feeding this war as if he is president of Ukraine instead of this one, the country he is currently destroying and welcoming the distraction from it. He is not at all concerned with giving our money away, creating more debt and raising the inflation.

Reply(5)
27
Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Troy Nehls
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Warren Davidson
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Tom Tiffany
Person
Thomas Massie
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Tribunals#Republicans#Lend Lease#Nuclear Weapon#House#Senate#European#Gop
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Matt Gaetz clashes with ex-general as he’s dubbed ‘clownish buffoon’ after shouting at head of US military

Representative Matt Gaetz on Tuesday continued attacking Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a contentious exchange at a House Armed Services Committee hearing which ended with the two men shouting at each other after Mr Gaetz criticised the US military for what he described as “woke-ism” at the cost of combat readiness.Mr Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, used his allotted five minutes of question time at a hearing on the 2023 US defence budget to berate Mr Austin, a former head of US Central Command who retired from the US Army...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

551K+
Followers
67K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy