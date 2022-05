CAMILLA — The two teams know each other well — the Westwood Wildcats and Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors. Year after year they battle in regular-season games. This season they split their two regular-season games with Westwood winning the first and Southwest Georgia winning the second. Westwood earned a bye in the first round of the GISA state playoffs but SGA had to play and they beat Augusta Prep to advance. Now the Warriors will advance to the state Final Four after sweeping the Wildcats 19-9 and 8-3 Friday afternoon in Camilla.

CAMILLA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO