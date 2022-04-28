KU Barnstorming Tour stop in Topeka cancelled due to severe weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas basketball team’s plans to visit the Capital City as part of their Barnstorming Tour have been cancelled.

A 27 News reporter spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes, on Thursday who reported that the planned stop in Topeka has been cancelled due to the possibility of severe weather through the evening on Friday. The representative said that their biggest concern was having people standing in lines outside during a severe weather event.

The representative went on to say that those who purchased tickets for the Topeka event will have the chance to transfer the ticket to the Sunday event at Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park.

