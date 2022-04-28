ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KU Barnstorming Tour stop in Topeka cancelled due to severe weather

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas basketball team’s plans to visit the Capital City as part of their Barnstorming Tour have been cancelled.

A 27 News reporter spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes, on Thursday who reported that the planned stop in Topeka has been cancelled due to the possibility of severe weather through the evening on Friday. The representative said that their biggest concern was having people standing in lines outside during a severe weather event.

‘Out of control’ controlled burn now fully contained in Riley County, firefighters say

The representative went on to say that those who purchased tickets for the Topeka event will have the chance to transfer the ticket to the Sunday event at Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park.

