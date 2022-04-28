FOX 44 goes one-on-one at the 2022 NFL Draft with Texas A&M’s Leon O’Neal Jr.

In the last two nights, 105 players have been selected in the NFL draft, in a bit of a surprise, only two of those players, Kenyon Green, who was selected 15th overall by the Houston Texans, and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal who was picked 84th by the Pittsburgh Steelers, attended Texas A&M University. Many draft pundits believed atleast a third Aggie would be selected by the end of the second day. Now it seems as though the third and final day will be the day of the Aggies as we expect to see six Aggies picked before Mr. Irrelevant’s name...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO