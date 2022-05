A man believed to have worked with federal authorities to investigate the activities of Deutsche Bank and its ties with former President Donald Trump was found dead on an El Sereno high school's campus Monday. A cleaning crew found the body of Valentin Broeksmit, 45, self-described as a "comically terrible spy," around 6:40 a.m Monday morning. He was declared dead at about 7:05 a.m. on the Woodrow Wilson High school campus off on the 4500 block of Multnomah Street according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. Officials have yet to release a cause of death pending an autopsy. School police said that...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO