SPEEDWAY, Ind. — This weekend, the Speedway Arts Council is inviting the community to help paint a new mural on Main Street. "We really want to get the community engaged in the arts and really create a culture of art here in Speedway so that people who come and visit the town in May can come and experience more than just things going on at the track," Speedway Arts Council President Katie Maiers said.

SPEEDWAY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO